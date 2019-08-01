Can’t get enough of Florida Man? Get ready for the Miami Herald’s online show

Like it or not, Florida, the rest of the country (heck, the world) is fascinated with our gun-shaped state.

Florida Man. Yeah, it’s a thing. Florida Woman, too.

It’s not that residents are more imbalanced. We can thank our Sunshine Law, making it a breeze to access police reports.

Remember the Florida Man Challenge ? That really illustrated how (how can we put this delicately?) different we are down here.

People just couldn’t get enough of the weird meets wacky headlines in the Sunshine State, and how they were personally connected to them by their day they were born.

It’s not just the crime stories though: We have corrupt politicians up the ying-yang (though we don’t go into that right now) and critters run amok.

In our new Miami Herald show, “That’s So Florida, Man,” we’ll take a look back at the latest, wackiest news stories and walk you through the hotbed of activity we call home.

“That’s So Florida, Man,” a new online show, produced by our McClatchy video team and written by real time/entertainment reporter Madeleine Marr.

Just in time for “Shark Week,” our first episode deals with a topic very close to home.

We look forward to you watching “TSFM” and sharing with your friends.