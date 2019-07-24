Florida
Post office at Tampa airport is evacuated and the bomb squad is there
The bomb squad is responding to reports of a suspicious package at Tampa International Airport’s post office.
The post office has been evacuated.
The call came in before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a spokesman for the Tampa Police Department.
Police, fire rescue and airport police have also responded.
The scene is still active and officials are asking everyone to stay away from the area.
