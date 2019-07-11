Florida
A Georgia teenager ran away from home. He may be traveling to Florida, deputies say
Police need your help in finding a runaway teenager.
Landon Lee Ellis, 16, was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Woodstock, GA, north of Atlanta.
Authorities believe he is traveling to Florida.
Ellis, who is about 5-10, was last seen wearing a white and gray camo Nike T-shirt, black and gray camo pants and a white hat, according to a flier The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.
If you see him, call 911.
