Pimp forced runaway teen to drug men, steal jewelry on South Beach, cops say

Authorities have arrested a Texas man they believe forced a 15-year-old girl into prostitution, also ordering her to drug and rob men she met on South Beach.
Jamaal Denmon, 35, was booked into a Miami-Dade jail late last month on charges of human trafficking.
In an arrest warrant released Friday, police said Denmon met the girl on Bourbon Street in New Orleans two years ago, staying in touch with her via Snapchat. She saved his number in her phone as “Daddii.”
In December, she took a Greyhound to Dallas to meet Denmon. She was “expected to begin going on prostitution dates and to steal property,” according to the warrant. When Dallas “ran dry,” she took a Greyhound bus to South Florida — while Denmon took a plane, the warrant said..
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
According to police, Denmon forced her to have sex for money at hotels in Miami, Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale. But she was armed with a bottle that contained a liquid drug to put men to sleep so she could rob them of money and jewelry, police said.
The girl met a police confidential informant on Lincoln Road, confiding that she couldn’t leave Denmon because “he would whoop [her] ass”and had her real ID, birth certificate and clothes.
Denmon had recently made her steal two Rolex watches from men she met a Miami Beach nightclub, items he later sold for $20,000, the warrant said.
Investigators with the State Attorney’s Human Trafficking Task Force later arrested Denmon and raided a Hallandale Beach house where he had been staying with the girl.
Cops found two guns, drugs, the girl’s real IDs and a cache of stolen jewelry. Denmon has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for arraignment on Feb. 11.
The State Attorney’s Office also announced the November arrest of a man named Terrance Jones, who was charged with human trafficking on allegations that he pimped out a 14-year-old girl on Miami Beach.
“These two cases of human trafficking represent some of the worst fears any parent may have for the safety and security of their teenage children,” State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a press release. “Restoring these lost girls to their families while getting their predatory bosses off the streets is what the Human Trafficking Task Force is really all about.”
Comments