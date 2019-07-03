Florida inmates to snuggle with shelter dogs during July 4th fireworks

Authorities advise boaters to practice safe habits for 4th of July weekend Miami-Dade Fire Rescue chief Andy Alvarez talks about boating safety at Watson Island in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday July 3, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami-Dade Fire Rescue chief Andy Alvarez talks about boating safety at Watson Island in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday July 3, 2019.

Inmates at one Florida jail will lend a comforting hand at an animal shelter on the Fourth of July.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office will take a group of inmates from the jail to visit the agency’s Animal Care Center Thursday night in Melbourne to play and snuggle with the shelter’s dogs during the fireworks, which can provoke anxiety among pets.

“Our goal is to not only help calm the dogs but also to help build and instill a sense of purpose and compassion in the inmates that will hopefully aid them as they transition back into society once they have served their time,” said Sheriff Wayne Ivey in a Facebook post.





The inmates will also pass out treats and read to the dogs during the the “prime hours” of Independence Day fireworks.

Agency officials said the holiday program was inspired by people who wanted to volunteer at the shelter during the festivities. The dogs are also up for adoption.

July Fourth can be a dangerous time for pet owners. More pets go missing during the July Fourth weekend than at any other time of the year, according to the American Kennel Club’s website.

“There are many factors that influence this,” said Dallas Harsa, vice president of sales and marketing at AKC Reunite. “Barbecues, many people coming in and out of the house, and even the noise of the fireworks, which may cause pets to panic and they will try to flee somewhere. They don’t know where the noise is coming from and they try to escape because they don’t understand.”

The AKC recommends owners who want to keep their pets safe during the Fourth of July should try to distract them with toys, make sure they have a comfortable place to hide and keep them inside once the fireworks begin.