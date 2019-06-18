Florida
Hundreds of people are lined up in Orlando waiting for Trump’s rally
Trump promises more Florida hurricane relief
The masses of people waiting in line in Orlando aren’t going to Disney World or Universal.
Hundreds of people on Tuesday are waiting are for President Donald Trump takes the stage for his first campaign rally at downtown Orlando’s basketball arena.
And it is still hours away. There is no fast pass.
Trump’s speech is at 8 p.m. at the Amway Center, home of the NBA’s Orlando Magic.
But it’s not just Trumps’ rally that’s drawing the crowd. It’s a whole festival, called 45 Fest — with food, live music and screens to watch the president’s speech.
“People have never seen anything like it (unless you play a guitar). Going to be wild.” That is how President Donald Trump describing how his Orlando campaign kickoff rally will be.
Reports of rain and storms are expected to dampen the festival atmosphere. And not everyone is excited about the president’s arrival or the kickoff.
On Twitter, #AnybodyButTrump2020 is trending with more than 49,000 tweets finding various ways to say they don’t want Trump as president.
Along with virtual protesters, citizens have also come out to the rally to protest against it. But that’s not all, a replica of the infamous “Trump Baby” blimp has found its way to the rally too, according to Newsweek.
Orlando isn’t Trump’s only pit stop in Florida. He will make his way to Miami International Airport around 11 p.m. Tuesday. On Wednesday, he’ll host a fundraiser at his namesake golf resort in Doral.
