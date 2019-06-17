Want to avoid Trump traffic in Doral on Wednesday? Pack a lunch

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends rally in Doral Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers a speech Friday night, Oct. 23, 2015, during his first presidential campaign rally in Florida at the Trump National Doral Miami resort. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers a speech Friday night, Oct. 23, 2015, during his first presidential campaign rally in Florida at the Trump National Doral Miami resort.

The incumbent candidate for the 2020 presidential election is headed to the Trump National Doral resort this week for the first fundraiser of his relaunched reelection campaign.

In other words, expect lunchtime traffic on Wednesday.

Republican National Committee co-chairs Ronna McDaniel and Tommy Hicks Jr., along with Trump Victory Finance Chairman Todd Ricketts are hosting the Wednesday luncheon. It’s the first of the campaign season amid an aggressive bout of fundraising to reelect President Donald Trump. As of the end of March, Trump’s campaign had raised about $41 million for the campaign.

Tickets for the big-dollar fundraiser come at two tiers: $250,000 a head for a roundtable, lunch and a photo, and $100,000 per person sans the roundtable.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

While details are sparse aside from the date and place, expect Doral’s main thoroughfares of Northwest 87th Avenue, Northwest 72nd Avenue and Northwest 36th Street to be affected by the event. While Miami-Dade Police can’t release any exact road closures for security reasons, they say to expect delays heavy delays in that immediate area.

The fundraiser comes on the heels of Trump’s Orlando kick-off rally the day before, which Trump said “looks to be setting records,” with more than 100,000 ticket requests, he tweeted Monday. The Amway Center in Orlando’s downtown seats 20,000.

The president will be flying into Miami International Airport on Tuesday night after the Orlando rally.