For not paying wages owed, a Florida company is barred from bidding on federal projects

Tampa construction company Pro-Fit Development was debarred by the U.S. Department of Labor from bidding on projects that get federal government money after, Labor says, Pro-Fit refused to pay back wages owed workers on a project.

The amount Labor says Pro-Fit refused to pay? $4,715 to 11 workers, $428.64 per person.

Pro-Fit can’t bid on construction projects that receive federal funds for three years. The company, whose registered officers are President Terrance Bradford and director Precious Bradford, has not returned two messages and an email from the Miami Herald.

Labor’s announcement of the move included a statement that Pro-Fit was found to have shorted workers in a 2017 investigation.

In explaining the debarment to the Miami Herald, Labor emailed, “The employer met certain criteria regarding history and repeat violations.”





This most recent violations concerned the Cedar Point Apartment Property Redevelopment affordable housing department in Tampa, a Tampa Housing Authority project funded by U.S. Housing and Urban Development dollars. Labor says Pro-Fit didn’t give its subcontractors necessary information about wage rates.

“Subcontractors paid employees as general laborers when they actually performed more skilled labor as concrete finishers, masons, and carpenters, all of which require payment at higher rates,” Labor said. “Pro-Fit Development Inc. and the subcontractors also failed to record and pay required rates to employees who worked in multiple positions for which different rates applied.”

When the correct wage rates were applied to regular time and overtime, the 11 workers were owed $4,715. Even if the failure to pay proper wages is at the subcontractor level, the contractor ultimately is responsible.

“After Pro-Fit Development Inc. refused to pay $4,715 in back wages found due to 11 employees, (Wage and Hour Division) requested the Tampa Housing Authority withhold funds due to the contractor under the contract,” Labor said. “The funds will instead be transferred to pay the employees who are owed wages.”