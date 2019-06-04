Florida
Parts of Florida under a severe weather warning. Conditions favor a round of storms
Thunderstorms can come in several destructive varieties
A strong storm south of Lake Okeechobee has triggered a significant weather alert due to potential winds gusting over 45 mph and hail.
The National Weather Service in Miami advises that people in or near the Holy Land and the Rotenberger wildlife refuge centers should take shelter until 4:45 p.m.
In addition, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in Hendry County until 5 p.m.
South Florida is expected to see an increase in rain and thunderstorms this week, especially Saturday as a buildup of moisture, amid heat indexes in the 100s, makes for favorable conditions for storms.
