Planning a Central Florida vacation this weekend? You’ll need protection

South Florida residents Norman Cornavaca with his 5 years old pit bull Zoey alongside his friend Jimmy Amador as protect themselves with the palm threes from the sunny and hot day at South Pointe Beach on Monday, June 3, 2019 in Miami Beach Fl.

The beginning of June means three things: School’s out. Summer’s on. Weather’s hot.

This week South Floridians have been feeling the heat. High temperatures are in the high-80s to low-90s, and the humidity is making it feel like it is in the 100s.

But, it could be worse.





With Broward County students out on Tuesday and Miami-Dade County students out Thursday, kids everywhere are screaming vacation.

If you’re planning on a weekend trip to Walt Disney World or Universal in Central Florida, pack some sunscreen, a hat with holes and an umbrella.

The high temperatures for this week are in the low-90s with 30 to 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Just like in South Florida, the humidity in Orlando makes the temperature feel like it’s in low-100s.

Monday’s National Weather Service’s Hazardous Weather Outlook for Orlando said that because of peak heat being around 100 degrees, anyone working or playing outdoors should take frequent breaks out of the sun and drink plenty of water.

So if you are heading to the Central Florida theme parks this week, be safe and pack accordingly for high heat. So, if you’re in Miami complaining about the heat, remember it could be worse.