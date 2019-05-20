Hitting the road for the holiday weekend? You may see cheaper gas in Florida

Motorist Hardy Monteagudo checks the meter as he pumps gas at a Chevron station in Miami Springs on Monday, September 25, 2017. Over the past few weeks, the price per gallon of gasoline has dropped and may continue into the Memorial Day weekend. Miami Herald File

If you’re planning a road trip on Memorial Day weekend, you may have something to look forward to — cheaper gasoline.

Savings app GasBuddy says gas prices in South Florida have dropped more than 5 cents a gallon over the past week.

On Monday, the average price of gas in Miami-Dade averaged $2.68 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,690 stations.





The cheapest station was $2.31 and the most expensive, $3.69. Miami’s gas average is 9.5 cents per gallon lower than last month and 16.8 cents lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis, wrote in an email that the trend is due to oil refineries finishing maintenance and oil prices slipping slightly over the last few weeks.

He also said the trend of falling prices may continue into the holiday weekend.

The good news doesn’t end there.

Naples and Cape Coral, possible vacation destinations in Southwest Florida, are seeing cheaper gas too, according to GasBuddy. Naples gas is down 6.3 cents from last week and Cape Coal’s is down 6.2 cents.

AAA says Florida gas is at the lowest daily average since March.

The state average is 7 cents less than a week ago and 11 cents less than a month ago.

“Right now things are favorable for drivers,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.

He also said the price of gas is volatile and prices often go up heading into a holiday weekend because of demand as drivers get ready to hit the road. Last year, for instance, the highest prices of the year were seen days before Memorial Day weekend.

For updates on fuel price averages visit gasprices.aaa.com or http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.