He waded into waist deep water. Then came the shark attack, Florida officials say

Shark

Cue the “Jaws” music in Volusia County.

A Florida man was wading in waist deep water off New Smyrna Beach Sunday night when he was attacked by a shark, the first shark attack in that county this year.

According to a report from Volusia County Beach Safety obtained by the Miami Herald, the victim, Mathew Cornell, was bitten around 7:30 p.m.

The report says the 19-year-old Sanford resident suffered injuries to his left calf from “one strike.”

Volusia County Beach Safety crew first treated the swimmer on scene, but the victim was then able to drive himself to a nearby hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Details are sketchy since there was no one to witness the incident.

“The shark was not seen,” says the report.

But officials are 100 percent sure what it was in the water.

“We have seen enough shark bites to know, confidently, when we see one,” a VCBS spokesperson told the Miami Herald. “We do not, however, know what type of shark it was.”