Is that another shark? Boat captains spot a great white near Key West

Another great white shark sighting was reported near Key West last week by boaters, one day after a shark was also spotted in the Lower Florida Keys.

Barbie Wilson, who was out fishing on April 24 with her husband, Kevin, on their Knee Deep charter boat, said they noticed the shark about six miles off Geiger Key, which is about 11 miles outside Key West.

The shark was in 55 feet of water.

“It was an incredible experience.,” Wilson tweeted, along with the video. “Thirty-two years here and that’s the first one I’ve ever seen!”

She described the shark as huge.

Great whites don’t typically hang out in the Keys, but they do pass by on their way to their regular haunts.

The shark sighting, though, doesn’t feel too rare lately in the Lower Keys.

This shark’s appearance came one day after a large great white shark devoured a boat captain’s chum bag offshore of Summerland Key.

That shark — which the captain of the boat, Carter Bates, estimates to be 15 to 16 feet long — was in about 75 feet of water April 23 when it grabbed on to the netted bag of fish parts.

Wilson heard about that shark sighting and started hoping to see one cross her path. She has considered that it’s the same shark that Bates encountered.

On April 24, yellowtail were thick behind her boat but they weren’t biting, so the shark sighting made her trip.

The shark didn’t seem hungry.

“He was just cruising,” she said. “Kevin threw him a bonita but it wouldn’t even touch it. He left and then came back 5 to 10 minutes later.”





