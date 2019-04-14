Florida

Florida man suspected of killing of two women and a 6-year-old turns himself in to cops

Ernst Cherizard
Ernst Cherizard Haines City Police

A 38-year-old man wanted since Friday night in the shooting death of two women and a 6-year-old, turned himself in Sunday afternoon, Haines City police said.

Ernst Cherizard, of Polk County, was being interviewed by detectives.

The search for Charizard focused on South Florida after the 2011 Nissan Altima police said he drove away from the Citrus Ridge Apartments passed a Florida Turnpike toll in Boynton Beach just after midnight Saturday.

The Altima belonged to El Junia Normil, a 23-year-old shot Friday night along with her daughter, 6-year-old Elizabelle Frenel, and 48-year-old Nicold Guillume.

The two adults died at the scene. Elizabelle hung on until 11 p.m. Saturday after taking shots to the temple, face and arm.

Read Next

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  

Read Next

The day a Florida bridge fell into the bay, taking with it a Greyhound bus and 35 lives
Video media Created with Sketch.

Florida

The day a Florida bridge fell into the bay, taking with it a Greyhound bus and 35 lives

May marks the 39th anniversary of when part of the original Sunshine Skyway Bridge collapsed into Tampa Bay after being struck by a freighter during a storm, sending seven vehicles and a Greyhound bus into the water and killing 35 people.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE FLORIDA

Florida

‘Still want to move to Florida?’ Watch a giant alligator stroll through a busy intersection

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service