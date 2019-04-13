‘Monster’ suspected of killing 2 women and shooting a child may have fled to South Florida

Ernst Cherizard

The suspected gunman in a Central Florida shooting that killed two women, and that left a 6-year-old in critical condition and on life support, may have fled to South Florida after leaving the scene of Friday’s shooting at an apartment complex in Haines City.

Police said suspect Ernst Cherizard, 38, fatally shot his girlfriend Eli Junia Normil, 23, and Normil’s aunt Nicole Guillume, 48, at Citrus Ridge Apartment Complex.

Before fleeing in a burgundy 2011 Nissan Altima bearing Florida tag “GZN-C82,” Cherizard shot Normil’s 6-year-old daughter, Isabella Frenel, in the head, police said. Cherizard and Normil were in a relationship and had two children together. Isabella was not Cherizard’s daughter, police said. The Associated Press reports the child is considered brain dead following the shooting.

The vehicle was last seen passing a Boynton Beach toll plaza shortly after midnight Saturday, police said in a news release. Cherizard fled the crime scene before 7:30 p.m. Friday. Haines City Police and other departments are working to locate the suspect. Anyone who sees Cherizard or the vehicle should call 911, police said.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Cherizard logged onto Facebook to address his involvement in the double homicide, police siad.

“Daddy is so sorry with all my heart cuz I can’t believe this happened,” he wrote, according to police.

Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky called Cherizard a “monster,” and advised the public to consider him armed and dangerous, and be vigilant.

“Despite his indicated remorse, make no mistake about it — this man is a monster,” Elensky said in a news release. “To consciously shoot three innocent, unarmed females is nothing less than being a coward. To shoot a truly innocent 6-year-old child is disgusting and beyond comprehension. Moreover, he shot the child at least three times, once being in the head. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the first responders who did everything they could at the scene. They also must live with this tragedy.”