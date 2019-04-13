Coast Guard crew rescues three on sinking boat off Florida coast

A Coast Guard Station Sand Key 45-foot response boat crew assisted three people aboard a 22-foot boat six miles west of Clearwater Pass, Florida, on Saturday, April 13, 2019. The Sand Key boat crew used a dewatering pump aboard the 22-foot boat, Snow Plow, after the boat started taking on water. U.S. Coast Guard

The boat: the Snow Plow.

The situation: She was taking on water. Three men aboard the Snow Plow were about to be dunked in the deep.

The remedy: the U. S. Coast Guard.

On Saturday, the Coast Guard received a signal around 10:30 a.m. from a St. Petersburg sector watchstander that a distress call had come in to marine band radio. Three people about the 22-foot Snow Plow said the boat was taking on water.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The Coast Guard’s Sand Key station sent its 45-foot response boat to the scene, pumped out the gathering water, and escorted the crew to the Belleair Causeway Boat Ramp.

There were no reported injuries.





.@USCG Station Sand Key used a dewatering pump to help 3 people after their 22ft boat took on water 6mi W of Clearwater Pass, #Florida. More info: https://t.co/7gOGeY4PxA pic.twitter.com/wGRXyvR8R7 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) April 13, 2019