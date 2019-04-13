Florida
Coast Guard crew rescues three on sinking boat off Florida coast
The boat: the Snow Plow.
The situation: She was taking on water. Three men aboard the Snow Plow were about to be dunked in the deep.
The remedy: the U. S. Coast Guard.
On Saturday, the Coast Guard received a signal around 10:30 a.m. from a St. Petersburg sector watchstander that a distress call had come in to marine band radio. Three people about the 22-foot Snow Plow said the boat was taking on water.
The Coast Guard’s Sand Key station sent its 45-foot response boat to the scene, pumped out the gathering water, and escorted the crew to the Belleair Causeway Boat Ramp.
There were no reported injuries.
