Florida

Coast Guard crew rescues three on sinking boat off Florida coast

A Coast Guard Station Sand Key 45-foot response boat crew assisted three people aboard a 22-foot boat six miles west of Clearwater Pass, Florida, on Saturday, April 13, 2019. The Sand Key boat crew used a dewatering pump aboard the 22-foot boat, Snow Plow, after the boat started taking on water.
A Coast Guard Station Sand Key 45-foot response boat crew assisted three people aboard a 22-foot boat six miles west of Clearwater Pass, Florida, on Saturday, April 13, 2019. The Sand Key boat crew used a dewatering pump aboard the 22-foot boat, Snow Plow, after the boat started taking on water. Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Weiland U.S. Coast Guard

The boat: the Snow Plow.

The situation: She was taking on water. Three men aboard the Snow Plow were about to be dunked in the deep.

The remedy: the U. S. Coast Guard.

On Saturday, the Coast Guard received a signal around 10:30 a.m. from a St. Petersburg sector watchstander that a distress call had come in to marine band radio. Three people about the 22-foot Snow Plow said the boat was taking on water.

The Coast Guard’s Sand Key station sent its 45-foot response boat to the scene, pumped out the gathering water, and escorted the crew to the Belleair Causeway Boat Ramp.

There were no reported injuries.

Related stories from Miami Herald
Howard Cohen

Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.
  Comments  

Read Next

‘Monster’ suspected of killing 2 women and shooting a child may have fled to South Florida

Crime

‘Monster’ suspected of killing 2 women and shooting a child may have fled to South Florida

Ernst Cherizard, the man suspected of killing his girlfriend, the woman’s aunt, and critically injuring a child in Haines City FL may have fled to South Florida. His get-away car was spotted near Boynton Beach, police said.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE FLORIDA

Florida

‘This makes zero sense’: Watch an SUV drive into the path of a speeding train

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service