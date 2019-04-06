Miami-Dade County
Coast Guard crew rescues six on rapidly sinking boat off the Sunny Isles Beach coast
Six people were pulled from a sinking boat about 25 miles west of Sunny Isles Beach by a Coast Guard crew on the Cutter Cochito.
The Saturday rescue happened at about 9 a.m. after an emergency positioning beacon drew the attention of the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Miami.
The Cutter Cochito arrived on the scene as the vessel was filling fast and its six passengers were already in the water.
A Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale small-boat crew then took the six wet, but uninjured, people to Haulover Park in good condition.
“This case highlights the importance of how an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon can save your life and the life of your loved ones,” said Lt.j.g. Paul Puddington, the Cochito’s commanding officer. “We were able to receive notification, get to the scene quickly and rescue them from the water before a deteriorating situation became worse.”
