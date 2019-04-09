Florida

How some purchases at the Nike store allegedly were used to pull a fraud

Warren Williams
Warren Williams Indian River County Sheriff's Office

In Florida, the United States’ No. 1 state for fraud per capita, “Just Do It” can be interpreted differently than other places. Take the case of a Florida man working at a Nike store who admitted using customer purchases to pull a fraud on The Swoosh.

That’s according to Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, which arrested 30-year-old Warren Williams on Friday at a Vero Beach-area Nike store on a felony charge of scheme to defraud under $20,000. Williams posted $2,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, a Nike loss prevention officer called the sheriff’s office and a detective spoke with Williams in the store’s back office. He told the investigator he used duplicate customer receipts for faux refunds. He loaded the refunded amount on gift cards. He then used the gift cards on the online Nike store. He said he’d done it twice.

The Nike loss prevention officer differed with Williams’ counting skill. He said Williams did this five times over two weeks for a total of $444.46.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
