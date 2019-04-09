Florida

She says she denied sex to the convicted drug trafficker. Now, he’s back in jail

Sean Odea’s current mugshot
Sean Odea’s current mugshot Indian River County Sheriff's Office

A Vero Beach man’s reaction to “no means no” has him in jail after a domestic violence incident, police say.

Sean Odea, who did almost six years in prison on a drug-trafficking conviction before his 2016 release, has been in Indian River County jail since Saturday’s first hours on a misdemeanor battery domestic violence charge. His bond is $2,500.

A Vero Beach police arrest affidavit says officers answered a disturbance call at the home of a woman around 9:52 p.m. Friday. Her version of events differs with Odea’s over violence and who broke the kitchen coffee maker.

The woman told police that “Sean Odea became angry after she declined to have sex with him and flipped the table in the living room. Odea then went into the kitchen. Once in the kitchen, Odea started throwing dishes, causing them to break and breaking the coffee maker on the counter.”

The woman said she went into the bedroom to get away from Odea, but he barged into the bedroom, broke a lamp and then punched her while choking her.

Odea’s version was that “she was acting crazy and broke the coffee maker in the kitchen. The woman stated she was going to call the police. He left the residence and stated he was waiting for the police.”

Officers saw redness and a cut on the woman’s neck. They saw no injuries to the right side of her head, but she said that’s where it hurt from the punches. Officers arrested Odea.

Sean ODea corrections.jpg
Sean Odea in 2010 before entering prison for drug trafficking Flroida Dept. of Corrections

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
