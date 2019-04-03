Man shoots woman, cops shoot man, two dead at Intracoastal Waterway apartments

A domestic violence fatal shooting led to a police-involved fatal shooting Wednesday morning, Boynton Beach police said.

According to Boynton Beach police public information officer Stephanie Slater, when officers responded to a 7 a.m. call from the Manatee Bay Apartments, 1632 N. Federal Hwy., a man was firing at a woman who was trying to get away from him.

His shots killed her as cops fired fatal shots at him.

Names of those involved haven’t been released yet. All officers involved will go on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, which is standard procedure.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The first shooting will be investigated by Boynton Beach police. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the second.





Pics from a resident who lives inside complex where two people are dead this morning from a pair of shootings...

MORE DETAILS : https://t.co/OcLJ3yhwIZ @WPTV pic.twitter.com/dH0J2iN6f0 — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaWPTV) April 3, 2019

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.

SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.