Man shoots woman, cops shoot man, two dead at Intracoastal Waterway apartments
A domestic violence fatal shooting led to a police-involved fatal shooting Wednesday morning, Boynton Beach police said.
According to Boynton Beach police public information officer Stephanie Slater, when officers responded to a 7 a.m. call from the Manatee Bay Apartments, 1632 N. Federal Hwy., a man was firing at a woman who was trying to get away from him.
His shots killed her as cops fired fatal shots at him.
Names of those involved haven’t been released yet. All officers involved will go on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, which is standard procedure.
The first shooting will be investigated by Boynton Beach police. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the second.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
