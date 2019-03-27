Florida woman’s naked stroll through I-95 traffic is ‘epic moment in Florida history’

How far would you go to rescue your dog if it got out of your car on busy Interstate 95?

Would you get dressed first before you venture onto the roadway and dash across six lanes and back?

If this is the reason a Florida woman left her car to walk nude across I95 near Flagler Beach on Friday then that’s devotion. Of course, it begs the question why was she naked in the car in the first place?

Apparently, a man was walking with her, carrying a dog, on the way back across six lanes toward a blue car parked on the side of the road.

The man, however, was dressed.

A video of the budding classic Florida Man/Florida Woman moment soon began to make the rounds on social media and land in media reports, including NBC’s WESH2, which featured an interview with a witness from Brevard County who says he shot the video.

“People do love their animals, so I can understand that,” Richard Griffin told WESH. “I just don’t know if people unclothe themselves before attempting to save their animals.”

The man and woman appear to be calm — or as calm as one can be whilst undressed and trying to navigate across a total of 12 lanes of traffic as a semi and assorted cars whiz by. There were no accidents and Florida Highway Patrol wasn’t able to get to the scene before the couple went their merry way.

Not surprisingly, social media came alive at the sight.

“The most epic moment in Florida history,” read one Facebook post.

Jim Donovan, an anchor at CBS 3’s Eyewitness News in Philadelphia took the time to ponder deep thoughts on his Facebook fan page: “What is the difference between saying naked and nude? Would saying ‘a nude woman walked across the road sound a bit classier? These are things I think about at 6:15 in the morning.”