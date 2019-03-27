Before peeing on himself, Florida man strangled his ex and punched her puppy, cops say

A Lake Worth man sat drunk in his car, soaked in his own urine, when Indian River County Sheriff’s Office deputies found him in Saturday’s first hours.
That’s according to the deputies, who had other reasons to look for 51-year-old Brian Dosio. They had just left the home of his former fiancee who had a swollen lacerated lip, redness around her neck and damage to her fence and French doors.
All that, she told police, was done by Dosio after they got into an argument at a bar. She said he broke through the back fence and French doors, into her home, from which Dosio had been charged with trespassing in February.
(That’s not to be confused with September 2018, when Dosio was arrested on a battery charge involving his then-fiancee. She claimed he “cracked her skull open” when he banged her head into the ground while choking her. The charges were dismissed.)
“After making entry into her residence, Mr. Dosio pushed her to the ground and put his hands around her neck in the kitchen/dining area of the residence,” the arrest affidavit reads. “She stated she could not breathe and she was in fear for her life.”
Then, her protective pet got involved.
“Her 9-month-old puppy attempted to bite Mr. Dosio during the struggle and Mr. Dosio punched the puppy,” the affidavit said. “(The victim) stated she observed Mr. Dosio repeatedly punch her puppy with a closed fist with the clear intention of causing harm to the dog. He then punched Ms. Hardy in her lip.”
After spitting in her face, she said, Dosio grabbed the keys to her Dodge van and left. She told sheriff’s deputies several times, “He is going to kill me!”
A deputy spotted Dosio on his way home and found the keys to the Dodge van under Dosio’s driver’s seat.
“He was extremely intoxicated and had urinated on himself,” Deputy Alexis Velus wrote. “He could barely stand and needed much assistance with getting into the back of my patrol vehicle.”
Dosio was arrested on charges of felony battery-domestic violence by strangulation, petit theft, misdemeanor DUI, felony burglary on a dwelling with assault and battery and misdemeanor cruelty to animals. He remains in Indian River County Jail on $127,500 bond.
