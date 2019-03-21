A Florida Man let it all hang out at a strip club, dancer says. He wasn’t part of the act

A Florida Man got carried away at a Pensacola strip club over the weekend, a witness said, and now he’s been charged with exposing himself.

According to Pensacola police, 26-year-old John Robert Bonanno of Osprey, Florida, was at Sammy’s, an adult entertainment venue, on Saturday night.

Stephanie Kopacz told police that Bonanno pushed one of her exotic dancers onto a couch in Sammy’s’ VIP section, pulled up on her underwear to expose her, and pulled out his penis, according to the police report.

The dancer, Alyssa Pariseau, had her back to Bonanno when she “began to dance in front of Bonanno in a provocative manner,” the arrest report said.

That’s when she told police Bonanno began to climb on top of her. She said she yelled at him to stop and called out for help. Bonanno stopped when one of the employees walked into the room. “Bonanno ... asked what was happening” at that point, the report said.

Bonanno was charged with misdemeanor battery and indecent exposure and was released from Escambia County Jail when he paid his $2,000 bond.

Police didn’t have a tough time identifying and finding the Florida man, who, by the time they arrived, was across the street from the strip club.

Sammy’s had a copy of his driver’s license since he was buying other patrons drinks before Pariseau suggested that he come back with her to a private VIP section where liquor was free.