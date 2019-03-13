The price of popularity: Disney World just hiked its prices on the busiest days

Start saving your shekels. Walt Disney World just got more expensive.
But now for the good( ish) news: Ticket prices are only going up on certain days. The most popular ones, of course. We’re talking holidays.
A single person, one-day ticket now can cost as high as $159 during the holiday week starting Christmas Day, Dec. 25. That’s an increase of a whopping 23 percent from last year.
So what’s the deal? There isn’t one, really.
“Our flexible date-based ticket pricing reflects the demand we see for our parks and provides guests multiple options to meet their vacation needs,” a Disney spokeswoman said in a statement. “As we invest in our parks and expand our offerings, we will continue to look for ways to manage high demand and spread attendance while preserving and enhancing the guest experience.”
For example, if you want a one-day park hopper ticket during a popular time, say, a school break, you’ll be shelling out between $169 to $219, as opposed to $109 to $129 last year at the same time.
The tickets all range based on the expected popularity of that day.
Warning: Disney World is going to be busier than usual come Christmas time: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens in late August and it’s bound to be a magnet for school-aged kids.
