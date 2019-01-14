Florida

She called slain police dog’s memorial service ‘great venue for a mass shooting,’ cops say

By Josh Magness

January 14, 2019 09:12 AM

Jill Hoffman threatened a mass shooting at a memorial for Cigo, a K-9 police dog that was killed at a shooting on Christmas Eve at The Mall in South Florida, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says.
Jill Hoffman threatened a mass shooting at a memorial for Cigo, a K-9 police dog that was killed at a shooting on Christmas Eve at The Mall in South Florida, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says.
Jill Hoffman threatened a mass shooting at a memorial for Cigo, a K-9 police dog that was killed at a shooting on Christmas Eve at The Mall in South Florida, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says.

After a police dog was killed during a Christmas Eve shooting, Florida police planned a memorial service for their fallen comrade.

But as the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office continued to provide details about the service on its Facebook page, police say threatening comments began to surface from a user named “Michael R Reed,” according to CBS12.

“I hope all of you are the first to be shot!!” one comment read, according to The Palm Beach Post.

“I swear if I see one more story about this on the news or elsewhere you’ll be seeing MY story splashed across every news outlet in the country,” another one read, according to The Palm Beach Post. “I think you know me well enough to know when I am determined to do something it gets done.”

Now, police say they have identified the person behind those posts as 66-year-old Jill Hoffman, according to WPTV. She is accused of leaving more than 100 such posts on the police Facebook page, including “a post where a Sheriff’s Office deputy built a North Pole mailbox for children, “ WPTV reported.

“How about building yourselves coffins and jumping in them. You’re doing to need them,” police say she wrote, according to WPTV.

Cigo, a K-9 with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, died on Christmas Eve during a shootout between law enforcement and a suspect at a South Florida mall, The Miami Herald’s Carli Teproff reported. Sheriff Ric Bradshaw credited the dog with saving the lives of the deputies involved in the shootout.

Police say Hoffman, who is from Boca Raton, “blamed the death (of Cigo) on members of the Sheriff’s office,” according to CBS12.

The service went without incident on Thursday, police say, as members of law enforcement and the general public went to mourn the passing of the 3-year-old dog, according to The Treasure Coast Newspapers.

The day “included a police motorcade that delivered Cigo’s body to the service, a 21-gun salute and an ‘end of watch call,’” according to WPLG. “Cigo also received a medal of honor.”

Hoffman — who police say also wrote that the service was a “great venue for a mass shooting” — now faces a felony charge, according to The Palm Beach Post. She was arrested on Saturday.

