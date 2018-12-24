A K-9 and a suspect were injured in a shootout outside a mall in Palm Beach county, deputies say

A K-9 deputy and a suspect were shot outside The Mall at Wellington Green Monday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.
The department said via Twitter that the suspect shot at officers and struck a K-9. Deputies returned fire and hit the suspect, the department said.
“Pray for our K9 Dog that was shot by a suspect tonight by the Wellington Green Mall,” the department tweeted.
The K-9 was taken to the veterinarian emergency center. The suspect was taken into custody and brought to a nearby hospital, the department said. The mall was shut down for the investigation.
Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reported that that shooting happened in the parking lot near the food court at the mall, 10300 Forest Hill Blvd.
Carlos Hernandez, 20, told the Palm Beach Post that he heard two bangs and hid in a closet in Macy’s with seven other people.
He said deputies flooded the mall and no one was able to leave, the paper reported.
