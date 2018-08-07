Florida man tries to rob a Delaware KFC. He doesn’t find the Colonel but finds police.

The Dover Police Department arrested Antonio Stevens after the Orlando man attempted armed robbery of a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Delaware on Sunday night, police said.

According to the police report, Stevens, 27, approached a female employee who was standing in the KFC parking lot while waiting for her ride home from work.

Stevens, police say, demanded that the 38-year-old woman open the store but she told him she didn’t have the ability to do that.

Stevens wasn’t interested in a late night bite of KFC’s new menu items like the Georgia Gold Sandwich or Smoky Mountain BBQ Sandwich. He wasn’t looking for country star Reba McEntire, either, since she’s taken to dressing as Colonel Sanders to plug the fast- food chicken chain in commercials.

What Stevens wanted instead, according to the report, is to rob the joint.

When the employee told him she couldn’t open the door, he demanded her personal belongings, “pointing what appeared to be a handgun at her,” according to police.

The two struggled briefly and Stevens ran off, according to the report. But he didn’t get far.

Officers caught up to the suspect after a brief chase, finding a mask and BB gun that they say Stevens used in the robbery attempt. He was charged with attempted robbery in the first degree, wearing a disguise during commission of a felony and resisting arrest. He was booked into a Dover jail on $6,500 bond. It is unclear why the Florida man was in Delaware.