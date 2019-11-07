He was accused of savagely beating an inmate. Now he’s been charged with child molestation

A prison corrections officer accused of brutally beating a female inmate, who was left paralyzed from the neck down, was arrested Wednesday on charges of an entirely different nature: sexual battery and child molestation.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday arrested Keith Turner, 34, a lieutenant at Lowell Correctional Institution, one of the largest women’s prisons in the United States and the largest in Florida.

In August, the sheriff’s office learned of a juvenile who reported the alleged abuse in a letter to a family member, according to a statement from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives opened an investigation.

The accuser who wrote the letter said Turner began abusing her when she was 6, and that the abuse occurred on a nearly nightly basis for a decade until she as 16.

During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered another victim, also a juvenile, who alleged that Turner sexually abused her as well.

During the period of time in which the alleged abuse occurred, Turner continued to rise through the ranks at the Lowell Correctional Institution.

In recent years, Turner was promoted to lieutenant despite numerous accusations of misconduct, including harassing, kissing and groping inmates and dousing them with noxious chemicals, the Miami Herald previously reported. A former inmate reported he repeatedly engaged in sex acts with inmates.

More recently, he was linked to a savage attack on a handcuffed inmate, Cheryl Weimar, by a small group of guards. She was slammed to the ground and dragged across the prison yard. The attack on Aug. 21 left the 51-year-old woman, who suffers from mental illness, paralyzed.

Turner remained on the job, although the Florida Department of Corrections says he was kept away from inmates.

Cheryl Weimar was severely beaten by multiple officers at Lowell Correctional Institution, leaving her paralyzed from the neck down. The Department of Corrections is seeking her early release from prison, which would relieve prison health officials of the responsibility of caring for her.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says there may be more molestation victims.

Turner is being held without bond at the Marion County Jail.