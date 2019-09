Florida Prisons Raped and impregnated by a corrections officer, Florida inmate says she is the victim of continued abuse behind bars September 27, 2019 08:45 AM

Florida inmate, Anquanette Woodall, was raped and impregnated by a corrections officer at the Gadsden Correctional Facility in 2016. The officer was arrested and charged with rape. Woodall says that she faces continued harassment and abuse in prison.