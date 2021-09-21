Miami Herald Logo
Recalls

Chocolate milk recalled in New York, 8 other states and D.C. for not being pasteurized

Green Field Dairy Farms recalled 1,242 bottles of Whole Chocolate Milk after testing by the Ohio Department of Agriculture “indicated this product was not effectively pasteurized,” the company-written recall notice said.

The milk was distributed in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware from Sept. 7 through Sept. 16. The recalled milk has an expiration date of Sept. 29, 2021. It’s sold in various stores, including Whole Foods Market.

As explained by the FDA, “First developed by Louis Pasteur in 1864, pasteurization kills harmful organisms responsible for such diseases as listeriosis, typhoid fever, tuberculosis, diphtheria, Q fever, and brucellosis.”

If you have the milk, pour it out or return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. If you have questions, call Green Field Dairy Farms at 330-263-0248.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
