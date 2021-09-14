Over 3,700 pounds of empanadas recalled. The USDA says they have fake inspection marks

About 3,768 pounds of SAS Foods chicken and beef empanadas have been recalled because they were “produced without the benefit of federal inspection and bearing a label with a false USDA mark of inspection,” the agency said.

Monday night’s agency-written recall alert says the false inspection mark has “EST. 38548,” but SAS Foods “has no affiliation with Establishment 38548.”

The inspection mark on the SAS Foods empanadas that the USDA says is a fake. USDA

The USDA says an anonymous tip put them on to the ersatz inspection mark. The empanadas went to retail consignees in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

If you have the recalled empanadas, toss them out or return them to the store for a full refund. If you have questions about this recall, emal sasfoodinc@hotmail.com or call Stella Londono at SAS at 847-275-1690.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.