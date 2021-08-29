Recall of 862,000 pounds of uncured antipasto meats linked to a salmonella outbreak

About 862,000 pounds of antipasto meats have been recalled after several people sickened in a salmonella outbreak said they ate or bought the product before becoming ill.

Here’s what you need to know.

What antipasto meats have been recalled?

Fratelli Beretta recalled about 547,666 vaccum-sealed 24-ounce trays, each with two packages of Uncured Antipasto Prosciutto, Soppressata, Milano Salami & Coppa. They have best-by dates of Aug. 27, 2021 through Feb 11, 2022. “EST. 7543B” is next to the best by date.

Fratelli Berreta Uncured Antipasto Prosciutto, Soppressata, Milano Salami & Coppa has been recalled USDA

This product was distributed nationwide.

The tainted meat came up in the USDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigation of the salmonella outbreak.

“Some ill people reported eating Fratelli Beretta brand uncured antipasto before they got sick and the traceback investigation confirmed that some of the ill people purchased uncured antipasto trays produced by Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc.,” the USDA-written and posted recall notice states. “[USDA Food Safety Inspection Service] continues to work with the CDC and state and local public health partners on this investigation to determine if additional products are linked to illness.

What’s going on with the salmonella outbreak?

As of Thursday’s CDC update, there were 36 illnesses, with 12 hospitalizations across 17 states.

California has the most illnesses, seven, followed by the five in Arizona; four in Illinois; three in Ohio; Texas, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, each with two; and one each in New York, Colorado, Maryland, Indiana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

What is salmonella?

By the CDC’s count, salmonella strikes 1.35 million Americans each year, hospitalizes about 26,500 and kills 420. Most at risk for the worst effects are senior citizens, children under 5 and those with damaged immune systems. Most people get fever, vomiting, stomachaches and diarrhea that starts around 12 to 72 hours after eating the tainted food and runs for four to seven days.

What consumers should do

If you have the above meat product, return it to the store for a full refund or just toss it in the garbage. If you have questions, call Fratelli Beretta at 866-918-8738.