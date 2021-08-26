Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Recalls

Why a company just recalled all the Bloody Mary mix it made for two years

Bloody Marys.
Bloody Marys.

New England Cupboard recalled all the Jimbo’s Bloody Mary mix made from Aug. 23, 2019, through Monday, the company announced Tuesday.

Jimbo’s bloody mary mix.jpg
Jimbo’s Bloody Mary Mix FDA

The FDA found a few allergens weren’t listed among the ingredients, specifically the soy, wheat and sulfites in the Worcestershire Powder. This creates a food allergy danger that can range from annoying to fatal.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy, wheat and sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” declares the Jimbo’s-written, FDA-posted recall alert.

Jimbo’s bloody mary mix back.jpg
Back of the Jimbo’s Bloody Mix pouch FDA
Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The 4x6 pouches went to stores wholesalers and stores large and small in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Maryland and Minnesota.

If you won’t be making Bloody Marys for anyone with a food allergy, go ahead and use the mix. If you need a refund or have any questions, you can email jim@newenglandcupboard or call New England Cupboard at 207-848-4900, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Eastern time.

Read Next

Read Next
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service