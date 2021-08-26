Why a company just recalled all the Bloody Mary mix it made for two years

Bloody Marys.

New England Cupboard recalled all the Jimbo’s Bloody Mary mix made from Aug. 23, 2019, through Monday, the company announced Tuesday.

The FDA found a few allergens weren’t listed among the ingredients, specifically the soy, wheat and sulfites in the Worcestershire Powder. This creates a food allergy danger that can range from annoying to fatal.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy, wheat and sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” declares the Jimbo’s-written, FDA-posted recall alert.

The 4x6 pouches went to stores wholesalers and stores large and small in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Maryland and Minnesota.

If you won’t be making Bloody Marys for anyone with a food allergy, go ahead and use the mix. If you need a refund or have any questions, you can email jim@newenglandcupboard or call New England Cupboard at 207-848-4900, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Eastern time.

