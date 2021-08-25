52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip that may contain plastic recalled from 9 states

The latest not-food-in-your-food recall comes from Willow Tree Poultry Farm, which recalled three kinds of chicken salad and two kinds of chicken dip.

Willow Tree salads and dips should come in plastic, not with plastic — and these might have “hard white plastic,” according to the USDA-written and posted recall notice.

“The problem was discovered after the company received a consumer complaint and notified” the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service, the notice said.

What’s been recalled:

▪ Willow Tree Premium White Meat Caesar Chicken Dip, 5-pound containers with sell by dates of 09/03/2021 and 09/06/2021.

▪ Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Dip, 5-pound and 12-pound containers with sell by dates of 09/03/2021 and 09/05/2021.

▪ Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad, 5-pound containers with a sell by date of 09/07/2021 and 15-ounce containers with sell by dates of 09/07/2021 and 09/09/2021.

▪ Willow Tree Premium White Meat Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad, 15-ounce containers with a sell by date of 09/08/2021.

▪ Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad, 15-ounce containers with sell by dates of 09/07/2021, 09/08/2021, 09/09/2021 and 09/10/2021; 7.5-ounce containers with sell by dates of 09/07/2021 and 09/09/2021; and 10-pound containers with a sell by date of 09/08/2021.

These went to stores and wholesalers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont. If you have any of the above products, throw them out or return them to the store where you got them for a full refund.

Customers with questions can reach Willow Tree general manager Alex Cekala by email at acekala@willowtreefarm.com or by phone at 508-951-8351.