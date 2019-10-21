Here’s everything you need to know about early voting in 4 Miami-Dade County elections

Don’t want to get stuck in line on Election Day?

Here’s everything you need to know about early voting in Miami Beach, Miami, Hialeah and Homestead’s elections.

What do you need to bring?

When you go to vote, whether at an early voting site or on Election Day, you must have a current and valid ID that has your name, photo and signature.

These include your Florida Driver’s License, a Florida ID card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, a United States Passport and a Government-issued employee ID.

While it’s not required, officials recommend you bring your voter information card with you to speed up the process.

To see a full list of ID’s that are accepted, visit miamidade.gov/elections and click on Voter Toolkit.

Miami Beach

Early voting began Monday at 7 a.m. for Miami Beach’s general and special elections.

What are you voting for?

Commissioner seats in Group IV, Group V, Group VI and six referendums.

Where can you do early voting?

First floor conference room at Miami Beach City Hall, 1700 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, FL 33141.

North Shore Branch Library, 7501 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33141.

What time?

Monday (Oct. 21) -Friday (Oct. 25) - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday (Oct. 26) and Sunday (Oct. 27) - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 2 - Nov. 3- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Want to vote by mail?

Deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Saturday (Oct. 26) at 5 p.m.

Once you vote, you can track the status of your ballot online at miamidade.gov/elections and search for Voter Information under the Vote-by-Mail Ballot section.

Want to see your sample ballot?

Visit miamidade.gov/elections to read the ballot for the election. You can also click the Voter Information tab and enter your information to see your customized sample ballot.

Miami

Early voting will begin on Saturday for Miami’s general municipal election.

What are you voting for?

District Wide Commissioner- District 1 and District Wide Commissioner District 2

Where can you do early voting?

Allapattah Branch Library, 1799 NW 35th St., Miami, FL 33142

Shenandoah Branch Library, 2111 SW 19th St., Miami, FL 33145

City of Miami - City Hall, 3500 Pan American Dr. Miami, FL 33133

-the entrance will be on the northeast side of the building. ADA entrance will be at the front door

Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW First St., Miami, FL 33128

-Voting will be in the lobby of the SOE Branch Office

Lemon City Branch Library, 430, NE 61st St., Miami, FL 33137

West Flagler Branch Library, 5050 W. Flagler St., Miami, FL 33134

What time?

Saturday (Oct. 26) and Sunday (Oct. 27) - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Want to vote by mail?

Deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Saturday (Oct. 26) at 5 p.m.

Once you vote, you can track the status of your ballot online at miamidade.gov/elections and search for Voter Information under the Vote-by-Mail Ballot section.

Want to see your sample ballot?

Visit miamidade.gov/elections to read the ballot for the election. You can also click the Voter Information tab and enter your information to see your customized sample ballot.

Hialeah

Early voting will begin on Oct. 28 for Hialeah’s primary and special elections.

What are you voting for?

Councilmember for Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV and five referendums.

Where can you do early voting?

John F. Kennedy Library, 190 W. 49th St., Hialeah, FL 33012

What time?

Oct. 28 - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 30 - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 31 - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nov. 1 - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Want to vote by mail?

Deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Saturday (Oct. 26) at 5 p.m.

Once you vote, you can track the status of your ballot online at miamidade.gov/elections and search for Voter Information under the Vote-by-Mail Ballot section.

Want to see your sample ballot?

Visit miamidade.gov/elections to read the ballot for the election. You can also click the Voter Information tab and enter your information to see your customized sample ballot.

Homestead

Early voting will begin on Oct. 31 for Homestead’s general elections.

What are you voting for?

Mayor and council members for Seat 2 and Seat 3.

Where can you do early voting?

William F. “Bill” Dickinson Community Center, 1601 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, FL 33030

What time?

Oct. 31 - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 2 - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Want to vote by mail?

Deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Saturday (Oct. 26) at 5 p.m.

Once you vote, you can track the status of your ballot online at miamidade.gov/elections and search for Voter Information under the Vote-by-Mail Ballot section.

Want to see your sample ballot?

Visit miamidade.gov/elections to read the ballot for the election. You can also click the Voter Information tab and enter your information to see your customized sample ballot.

Additional things to know:

If the early voting schedule doesn’t work for you, you can always vote on Election Day, which is Nov. 5. Keep in mind that you will be required to vote at a designated precinct, which might not be where early voting occurred.

If you have not submitted your vote-by-mail ballot before Election Day, you can submit the ballot in person before 7 a.m. at the Miami-Dade Elections Department. You can also go to your designated voting precinct, return your ballot to be canceled and then vote at the polling place.

To check your precinct, you can refer to your voter registration card or visit miamidade.gov/elections and click on Voter Information.