Get to know the 12 amendments on this November’s ballot

These are the 12 amendments that will be up for voting in November. Check them out.
By
Up Next
These are the 12 amendments that will be up for voting in November. Check them out.
By

Voters Guide

Here are the Miami Herald recommendations for the Nov. 6 general election

By The Miami Herald Editorial Board

October 17, 2018 02:34 PM

Early voting in the Nov. 6 election starts Oct. 22.

As the Editorial Board does every election year, its members interviewed the majority of candidates that Miami-Dade voters will see on the ballot.

Read More

Here are our recommendations as a simple list so voters have something to take with them to the polls.

United States Senator

Bill Nelson

Representative in Congress, District 23

Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Representative in Congress, District 25

Mario Diaz-Balart

Representative in Congress, District 26

Debbie Mucarel-Powell

Representative in Congress, District 27

Donna Shalala

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Andrew Gillum and Chris King (full recommendation will be published Saturday)

Attorney General

Sean Shaw

Chief Financial Officer

Jeremy Ring (full recommendation will be published Thursday)

Commissioner of Agriculture

Nikki Fried

State Senator, District 36

Manny Diaz Jr.

State Senator, District 40

Annette Taddeo

State Representative, District 103

Cindy Polo

State Representative, District 105

Ana Maria Rodriguez

State Representative, District 108

Dotie Joseph

State Representative, District 111

Bryan Avila

State Representative, District 112

Nicholas Xavier Duran

State Representative, District 113

Jonathan Parker

State Representative, District 114

Javier Fernandez

State Representative, District 115

Vance Aloupis

State Representative, District 117

Daniel Anthony Perez

State Representative, District 118

Robert Asencio

State Representative, District 119

Juan Fernandez-Barquin

State Representative, District 120

Holly Raschein

District Court of Appeal

Kevin Emas: Yes

Ivan F. Fernandez: Yes

Norma Shepard Lindsey: Yes

Robert Joshua Luck: Yes

Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit Group 14

Renee Gordon

Constitutional Amendments

Here’s a summary of all 12 proposed amendment and what they do.

No. 1: No

No. 2: Yes

No. 3: Yes

No. 4: Yes

No. 5: No

No. 6: No

No. 7: No

No. 9: Yes

No. 10: No

No. 11: No

No. 12: Yes

No. 13: Yes

Miami-Dade County Amendments

No. 1: Yes

No. 2: Yes

No. 3: Yes

No. 4: Yes

No. 5: Yes

No. 6: Yes

School Board Referendum

Yes

City of Miami Ballot Measure

Strong mayor: Yes

Miami Beach Ballot Measures

Question 1: Yes

Question 2: Yes

Question 3: Yes

Question 4: Yes

Question 5: Yes

Question 6: Yes

  Comments  