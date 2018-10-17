Here are the Miami Herald recommendations for the Nov. 6 general election

Early voting in the Nov. 6 election starts Oct. 22.
As the Editorial Board does every election year, its members interviewed the majority of candidates that Miami-Dade voters will see on the ballot.
Here are our recommendations as a simple list so voters have something to take with them to the polls.
United States Senator
Representative in Congress, District 23
Representative in Congress, District 25
Representative in Congress, District 26
Representative in Congress, District 27
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
▪ Andrew Gillum and Chris King (full recommendation will be published Saturday)
Attorney General
Chief Financial Officer
▪ Jeremy Ring (full recommendation will be published Thursday)
Commissioner of Agriculture
State Senator, District 36
State Senator, District 40
State Representative, District 103
State Representative, District 105
State Representative, District 108
State Representative, District 111
State Representative, District 112
State Representative, District 113
State Representative, District 114
State Representative, District 115
State Representative, District 117
State Representative, District 118
State Representative, District 119
State Representative, District 120
District Court of Appeal
▪ Kevin Emas: Yes
▪Ivan F. Fernandez: Yes
▪Norma Shepard Lindsey: Yes
▪Robert Joshua Luck: Yes
Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit Group 14
▪ Renee Gordon
Constitutional Amendments
Here’s a summary of all 12 proposed amendment and what they do.
▪ No. 1: No
▪ No. 2: Yes
▪ No. 3: Yes
▪ No. 4: Yes
▪ No. 5: No
▪ No. 6: No
▪ No. 7: No
▪ No. 9: Yes
▪ No. 10: No
▪ No. 11: No
▪ No. 12: Yes
▪ No. 13: Yes
Miami-Dade County Amendments
▪ No. 1: Yes
▪ No. 2: Yes
▪ No. 3: Yes
▪ No. 4: Yes
▪ No. 5: Yes
▪ No. 6: Yes
School Board Referendum
▪ Yes
City of Miami Ballot Measure
▪ Strong mayor: Yes
Miami Beach Ballot Measures
▪ Question 1: Yes
▪ Question 2: Yes
▪ Question 3: Yes
▪ Question 4: Yes
▪ Question 5: Yes
▪ Question 6: Yes
