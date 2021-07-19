Volunteer head of Miami-Dade Democratic Party resigns, says full-time leader is needed

Steve Simeonidis resigned Monday as chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party. He had been elected in 2020 to a four-year term. Courtesy

Steve Simeonidis, chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, announced he is resigning from his position at the end of July, in a statement released late Monday afternoon.

Simeonidis, who has been in the volunteer role since February 2019, said he was stepping down because it has been both “personally and professionally” demanding, and he felt he couldn’t give it the adequate time commitment.

“The largest local party in the biggest swing state in the nation should not be led over lunch, after work and on weekends,” Simeonidis said in a statement. “It deserves a full time, elected leader.”

He was first elected in 2019 and reelected in 2020 for a four-year term.

Simeonidis, a 34-year-old lawyer, told the Miami Herald he was proud of leading the organization and its accomplishments during his tenure, including electing Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, the first Democrat to lead the county in 20 years and the first woman elected to the nonpartisan position.

“While I’m taking a step back, I remain fully committed to the Miami-Dade Democratic Party and the movement they help lead,” Simeonidis added in the statement. He told the Herald he would keep his positions in the national and state levels of the party.

Despite electing Levine Cava, Democrats in Miami-Dade faced significant losses locally during the 2020 election, as former President Donald Trump made inroads in the Hispanic community, and Republicans pulled off notable upsets in two Democratic-leaning congressional seats. One campaign manager for a Democratic candidate described the losses at the time as a “bloodbath.”

Maria-Elena Lopez, the chapter’s vice chair, will be taking over the committee until Aug. 17, 2021, when an election is scheduled.