Republicans and Democrats elect new party leaders in Miami-Dade and Broward counties

People stand on line to vote during the General Election in Miami-Dade County at Surfside Town Hall on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Surfside. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Democrats and Republicans in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, respectively, held elections for party chair and leadership positions Monday evening.

Miami-Dade Democrats reelected Chairman Steve Simeonidis during a virtual meeting, handing him a four-year term. Broward Republicans met at the Signature Grand in Davie and elected former Coral Springs Commissioner Tom Powers as party chairman. Powers’ term is for two years.

Broward Democrats voted Sunday, electing Rick Hoye as the party’s new chairman.

Miami-Dade Republicans will vote Thursday on new leaders.

David Smiley
David Smiley is a Florida native (yes, they exist) and veteran of South Florida journalism. He’s covered schools, cops and crime, and various city halls, earning awards for stories about municipal pensions and Miami Beach’s police department. He became the Miami Herald’s political reporter in 2018 and covered the midterm elections and recount.
