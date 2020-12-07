Politics
Republicans and Democrats elect new party leaders in Miami-Dade and Broward counties
Democrats and Republicans in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, respectively, held elections for party chair and leadership positions Monday evening.
Miami-Dade Democrats reelected Chairman Steve Simeonidis during a virtual meeting, handing him a four-year term. Broward Republicans met at the Signature Grand in Davie and elected former Coral Springs Commissioner Tom Powers as party chairman. Powers’ term is for two years.
Broward Democrats voted Sunday, electing Rick Hoye as the party’s new chairman.
Miami-Dade Republicans will vote Thursday on new leaders.
