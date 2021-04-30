College athletes’ compensation was supposed to start in Florida. The Legislature fumbled.

Florida’s name, image and likeness legislation for college athletes still has a chance to take effect this summer after all.

State Sen. Travis Hutson filed an amendment Friday morning that would allow college athletes to be paid for things like autographs, commercials and social media posts starting July 1. That amendment would negate one passed Wednesday evening that pushed the law’s effective date back one year.

Debate stalled Friday morning, the final day of the legislative session, for procedural reasons.

The move comes after the Florida Legislature received widespread backlash for postponing a law that was signed last year to put the state at the forefront of a nationwide issue. Although Florida was not the first state to pass name, image and likeness legislation, it was the first set to go into effect in 2021.

Head coaches at the University of Florida, Florida State University and the University of Miami all publicly opposed the delay Thursday. So did two star quarterbacks, FSU’s McKenzie Milton and Miami’s D’Eriq King.

On Thursday, Hutson defended the move in a Sports Illustrated interview. He told SI the delay was needed because lawmakers were concerned the NCAA could punish Florida athletes for using a state law that, in some cases, differs from impending NCAA rules.

But Hutson told senators he changed his mind after he talked to FSU President John Thrasher and NCAA President Mark Emmert. He told senators he was assured that the NCAA “does not want to punish players on their name, image and likeness and wants to protect players.”

“So after having those conversations, I have filed this amendment to move it back to the original effective date, and our players can now profit off their name, image and likeness at the original date that we passed from last session,” said Hutson, R-St. Augustine.

The politically-tinged issue, however, led to a mad scramble on the Senate floor. Democrats raised concerns that the issue was unrelated to the underlying bill about a program that would waive tuition for Florida residents who are veterans or active duty members in the military. Senate rules say that amendments have to be related to the underlying bill.

Hutson couldn’t answer the question, which prompted the Senate to recess as Republican leaders huddled on the floor to discuss the matter. Democrats, meanwhile, were angered that the Republican-led maneuver is trying to undo a mistake that was included in a bill that would ban transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has prioritized the 2020 law that allows college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness as well as the ban on transgender athletes. So if the amendment Hutson filed on Friday is not accepted, the governor could potentially sign into law one of his priorities, while killing another one.

Democrats have already been using the potential of that happening in messaging.

“Well, turns out Gov. Ron DeSantis cares more about expelling and humiliating transgender children than he cares about getting college athletes paid. Color me shocked,” said Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.