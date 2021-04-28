Transgender athletes ban revived in Florida education legislation

Florida lawmakers on Wednesday cobbled together an omnibus education bill that is being used to revive a controversial ban on transgender athletes participating in women’s and girls’ sports in a last-ditch effort to get the issue passed in the final days of session.

House Republicans planned to attach the transgender athletes ban to a wide-ranging charter school bill, a move that Democrats railed against because they said the issue does not fit in the general topic of the measure.

The move all but ensures the transgender athletes ban will be heard by the full Senate, where the measure had stalled.

Sen. Travis Hutson, a St. Augustine Republican sponsoring the education bill in the Senate, said that if the transgender language were to make it onto the Senate floor. he would need to discuss it with members to gauge support for the proposal.

A Senate version of the transgender sports bill, Senate Bill 2012, died in committee earlier this month after the House passed its version of the controversial ban, House Bill 1475.

The procedural end-around was the latest twist in one of the most controversial legislative proposals of the 2021 legislative session. Supporters of the transgender athlete ban — almost all of them Republicans — say it’s necessary to maintain competitive equity in women’s sports. Democratic detractors, equal rights advocates and many transgender Floridians say it’s a discriminatory effort to address a nonexistent problem.

The transgender athlete measure will likely come back to the Senate in the form of an amendment filed by Rep. Kaylee Tuck, R-Lake Placid, the sponsor of HB 1475. The language of the amendment is largely the same as the original House bill, but there are key differences. A controversial provision that would have allowed an institution to verify a student’s birth gender via a medical inspection of the athlete’s genitals was stripped from the amendment. Instead, the amendment allows a student to have their birth gender verified via a birth certificate — which was an idea proposed by House Democrats that Republicans shot down during the debate over HB 1475.

The effort to ban transgender athletes from women’s and girls’ sports is part of a national effort by conservative state legislatures. At least 30 states have filed similar legislation. However, supporters have pointed to no specific instances of a transgender athlete unfairly skewing the competitive landscape in a women’s or girls’ sport in Florida.

Instead, Florida supporters of the ban have pointed to Connecticut, where transgender girls won several high school track and field championships starting in 2017. Those championships caused cisgender athletes — who identify with the gender assigned to them at birth — to sue in federal court. This week, a federal judge tossed that suit on procedural grounds.

