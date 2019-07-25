DeSantis, Cabinet fire state banking regulator accused of sexual harassment

Florida banking regulator suspended Ronald Rubin was suspended as commissioner of the Florida Office of Financial Regulation after an employee accused him of inappropriate behavior. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ronald Rubin was suspended as commissioner of the Florida Office of Financial Regulation after an employee accused him of inappropriate behavior.

Florida’s top banking regulator was fired by the governor and Cabinet on Thursday amid allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.

As commissioner of the Office of Financial Regulation, Ronald Rubin oversaw more than 300 employees who regulated the state’s banks, check-cashing stores and payday loan shops.

He made $166,000 a year, but he didn’t last in the job even half that long.

Hired by the Cabinet in February, he was suspended, with pay, longer than he was on the job. Within weeks, he was accused of sexual harassment by a woman working in his office.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

On the way to lunch, Rubin invited her up to his downtown Tallahassee condo to check out renovations he was having done. While at lunch, he discussed his family members’ sex life. And later, he offered her a key to his Washington, D.C., apartment.

The woman was so disturbed by his behavior that she hid from him at work, she later wrote. Rubin didn’t deny what happened but said it was a misunderstanding.

An inspector general’s investigation found other employees were upset by Rubin’s behavior as well. Rubin asked an employee if their dog watched the employee and their spouse have sex, asked other employees to help move his fridge to the office, and told an employee that wearing bowties was associated “with people who are gay, Muslim or like attention.”

Regardless of his intent, Rubin’s behavior “had the effect of creating an intimidating, hostile and offensive work environment,” the inspector general wrote.

But Rubin has fought back, claiming that Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ office was pressuring him to hire and fire certain people. When Rubin didn’t hire the friend of a lobbyist, he claims Patronis cooked up the harassment allegations to get him out of office.

Rubin’s predecessor, Drew Breakspear, also said he faced political pressure from Patronis’ office. He said he was pressured to help out one of Patronis’ donors last year, and when he refused, Patronis called on him to resign.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who serves as the state fire marshal, speaks during a news conference about hurricane preparedness, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Training Facility in Miami. Wilfredo Lee AP

While Rubin’s time in Tallahassee is over, Patronis’ controversies aren’t going away any time soon.

Patronis was the top advocate for Rubin, a former D.C. lawyer who hadn’t had a full-time job in four years.

Rubin has a lawsuit alleging “pay to play” in Patronis office. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also reviewing whether Patronis broke the law when he released the woman’s sexual harassment complaint against Rubin.

The woman claims Patronis did it for political reasons — to pressure Rubin to resign. Within hours of her filing the complaint, Patronis sent it to the press, even though the complaint form was marked “confidential and exempt” under state law.

Patronis’ general counsel, in an unusual memo, justified releasing the complaint by claiming that sexual harassment complaints do not qualify as misconduct under state law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.