State official broke law by releasing sexual harassment complaint, attorney charges

Ronald Rubin was suspended as commissioner of the Florida Office of Financial Regulation after an employee accused him of inappropriate behavior.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis should be investigated for breaking state law after he released a woman’s sexual harassment complaint online within hours of it being filed, an attorney for the woman requested Monday.





Lawyer Tiffany Cruz is representing a woman who lodged a complaint against the state’s banking regulator, Ronald Rubin, on May 10.

Just hours after it was filed, Patronis, in an apparent attempt to pressure Rubin to resign, issued a press release announcing Rubin’s suspension and including a link to the woman’s redacted complaint.

But Florida law seems clear: Employee complaints are “confidential and exempt” until they’ve been investigated. That warning was at the very top of the woman’s complaint form that Patronis released.

Knowingly and willingly violating that statute is a first-degree misdemeanor.

On Monday, Cruz wrote to Attorney General Ashley Moody requesting that her office investigate.

“My client made her written complaint with every expectation that the complaint would be made confidential,” Cruz wrote Monday. “Unfortunately, Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis and [spokeswoman] Katie Strickland, failed to adhere to the requirement of the statute and released a poorly redacted copy of the complaint to the media within a few hours of receiving it.”

A spokesman for Moody said her office had not yet received the letter.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and CFO Jimmy Patronis examine a display at the Israel Space Agency in Tel Aviv. Jeffrey Schweers Pool

Cruz said Tuesday that the release was “absolutely not” proper and that some people have been able to identify her client because of its release.

“Very clearly in the statute, it is not proper,” she said.

She said her client has “absolutely” been harmed, and that it’s possible she’s been used as a pawn in a dispute between two high-ranking Florida officials.

“The timing of the release, certainly, lends credibility to that argument, I think,” she said.

Strickland didn’t respond to a request for comment about Cruz’s request. But responding to questions last week, Strickland wrote that the decision to release the complaint was vetted by the department’s lawyers.

“All released documents were reviewed and redacted by legal counsel.” Strickland wrote.

Cruz is now the second person to request an investigation into Patronis. The first was Rubin’s own lawyer, who also asked Moody to investigate, citing the same state law. Moody declined to investigate, leaving it up to Patronis’ inspector general.

Rubin, in a lawsuit filed last month, alleged that Patronis intentionally released the woman’s harassment complaint to pressure him to resign.

The woman wrote that she had to hide from Rubin at work after he twice invited her to check out renovations to his downtown Tallahassee condominium and invited her to stay at his apartment in Washington, D.C.

Rubin has called the incidents a misunderstanding.

As the commissioner of the Office of Financial Regulation, Rubin oversees the regulation of banks, payday loan shops and check-cashing stores.

He’s alleged a “pay-for-play” system within Patronis’ office, blaming the CFO for trying to oust him after he wouldn’t hire someone that Patronis’ chief of staff wanted him to hire.

The dispute is extraordinary because Patronis was the person who ousted the previous banking regulator and was the top advocate for Rubin to get the job over 21 other people who met the minimum qualifications.

Rubin, a former enforcement attorney at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, had not had a full-time job in four years, and one media report said he’d been fired from his last job over an accusation of sexual harassment.

Cases where someone is charged for improperly releasing records appear exceptionally rare.

One of the few examples is from last year, when Okaloosa County School District spokesman Henry Kelley was charged after releasing a complaint against a school employee to a television reporter.

Kelley was charged with a noncriminal infraction and paid a $500 fine.

Kelley’s lawyer, Nathan Clark, said what Kelley did was an accident. Kelley was merely fulfilling a request for public records from a reporter, and if he’d waited a few more days, he would have been allowed to release the record without penalty.

Patronis’ case looks much different. Florida law makes it a first-degree misdemeanor for anyone who “knowingly and willingly” releases an exempt record.

Releasing the complaint the same day it was filed, combined with the fact that it appears Patronis released it without anyone requesting it, could be reason enough to open an investigation, Clark said.

“I think it’s easy to say there’s probable cause to investigate that,” Clark said. “A case can be made that he knowingly released this. You can certainly make that argument.”

Clark called the release of the harassment complaint “highly improper.”

Patronis was a restaurant owner and former state representative from Panama City before former Gov. Rick Scott named him to replace former CFO Jeff Atwater as one of four people on Florida’s Cabinet. He was elected to the job last year.

The dust-up over Rubin is largely one of Patronis’ own creation.

Last year, Patronis pressured the previous commissioner of the Office of Financial Regulation, Drew Breakspear, to resign over vague “concerns over the lack of cooperation, responsiveness, and communication.”

Breakspear initially resisted calls to resign.

But after a standoff, Patronis’ office released sexual harassment complaints that he alleged Breakspear mishandled. Breakspear announced his resignation days later.

Patronis then advocated for Rubin to replace him. Rubin was picked by Patronis and the Cabinet in February and hired at a salary of $166,000. He remains on paid leave.