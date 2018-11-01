Jimmy Buffett to perform free concert for candidates Andrew Gillum and Bill Nelson

No hard feelings in the Andrew Gillum camp where chief Parrothead Jimmy Buffett is concerned.
Sure, Buffett performed a free concert at Young Circle in Hollywood in August for his opponent, former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, who finished second in the Democratic primary for governor to the Tallahassee mayor. But now, the Gillum campaign said in a post that Buffett will perform a “get out the vote” concert for him — and for U. S. Sen. Bill Nelson, too — Saturday afternoon in West Palm Beach to rally voters before Election Day on Tuesday.
Gillum hopes an hour or so of oldies like “Margaritaville” and “Fins” will provide enough “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes” to propel him to victory over Republican Ron DeSantis in the Nov. 6 midterms. Or, at the very least, to help “energize Democrats and Parrot Heads across the state,” his post read.
Nelson, a Democrat, is fighting to keep his seat against Republican challenger, Florida Gov. Rick Scott.
The Buffett concert is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Amphitheater, 105 Evernia St., in downtown West Palm Beach.
No word, yet, if any pop stars plan weekend concerts for DeSantis. President Donald Trump might not be able to carry a tune as well as Buffett but he can bring out the crowd at his rallies. On Wednesday, Trump flew to Southwest Florida’s Estero to generate support for DeSantis and Scott at a hockey arena rally.
Buffett, 71, has long stumped for Democratic candidates at these kind of freewheeling get-out-the-vote concerts that are festooned with his nautical-based tunes.
He sang for 1998 Democratic gubernatorial nominee Buddy MacKay in West Palm Beach. In 2002, he did the same for gubernatorial candidate Bill McBride at Palm Beach International Airport. He also performed at a private home in a $5,000-per-ticket fundraiser for 2010 Democratic gubernatorial nominee Alex Sink, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
In all of those previous promotions, his chosen candidates lost their races to their Republican opponents — Gov. Jeb Bush and Gov. Scott, respectively. Of course, he didn’t help Graham, who is now supporting Gillum, in her quest for the governor’s mansion.
But the man who once sang “Love and Luck” is hoping the odds are in his favor this time around.
