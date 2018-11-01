Jimmy Buffett to perform free concert for candidates Andrew Gillum and Bill Nelson

Jimmy Buffett played a free GOTV concert in support of Gwen Graham in the gubernatorial primary race on Aug. 23, 2018, at the Hollywood ArtsPark Amphitheater. Now, Buffett is doing the same for Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who defeated Graham, and for U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, who is running against Gov. Rick Scott at a West Palm Beach concert planned for Nov. 3 in West Palm Beach. Michael Laughlin South Florida Sun Sentinel