Trump holds MAGA rally near Fort Myers with Ron DeSantis, Rick Scott

President Donald Trump took his Twitter fight with Democrat Andrew Gillum to Florida Wednesday night, charging at a campaign rally for Ron DeSantis that the Democrat would take a “wrecking ball” to Florida’s economy.
Trump’s appearance in Southwest Florida Wednesday is part of a hard sell for DeSantis, a Trump acolyte who won Florida’s Republican primary in no small part because the president campaigned for him and gave him his blessing.
And Trump sought to torch Gillum, calling him a “radical socialist who wants to turn Florida into Venezuela” and accusing the Tallahassee mayor of being soft on crime.
“Tallahassee is among the most corrupt cities anywhere in the United States,” Trump cried. “Is this really what you want in the state of Florida?”
With DeSantis steadily trailing Gillum in almost every public poll — and Florida crucial to Trump’s reelection — the president has injected himself into the campaign by regularly tweeting for DeSantis (and against Gillum), and by scheduling two visits to the Sunshine State in the final week of the campaign. His influence in Florida is all about turning out voters, and asserting himself as the campaigner in chief.
Trump insisted next Tuesday’s election is “one of the most important elections of our entire lives,” but could not resist adding, “though not as important as 2016. I’d like to say it, but not really.”
After asking how many voters in the arena had already cast ballots, Trump marveled as thousands raised their hands.
“Everybody voted already? Then what the hell am I doing here tonight,” he said, swiveling on stage and joking “Goodbye, everyone.”
DeSantis briefly shared the stage with Trump, lacing into the FBI investigation that has shadowed Gillum. “He’s running on impeaching the president. For what? This is a guy that took bribes from an undercover FBI agent. Took money from a lobbyist,” DeSantis said. “Maybe we should impeach Gillum!”
The crowd responsed with a chant of “Lock him up!”
Trump also championed Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who is running for the U.S. Senate, saying he “takes a problem and turns it into an asset.”
He hailed Scott’s handling of Hurricane Michael, touting him as “one of the best governors in Florida history — one of the top elite in the country,” and declared that Scott would “keep the Florida boom in full swing.”
In the crowd, Trump fans swooned.
“Trump speaks my language,” said Mike Gilfedder, a Fort Myers resident who celebrated Halloween by pulling a Trump tie-dye over his head and wearing a helmet covered with glued-on Cheetos in a light-hearted poke at the president’s hair.
Outside the Hertz Arena — so-named after the rental car company that moved to Florida in 2013 thanks to tens of millions in subsidies from Gov. Rick Scott and Lee County — the Trump faithful lined up by the thousands. Vendors hawked buttons and bratwurst, T-shirts and Trump bobbleheads. Songs like Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Freebird” blared over a loudspeaker, drowning out sporadic chants of “Trump!” and “Build the Wall!”
Trump’s visit was planned more than a week ago, and was conspicuous in its timing.
Since it was announced, more than a dozen pipe bombs were mailed from South Florida to Democrats around the country, and an anti-Semitic gunman went on a rampage in a Pennsylvania synagogue. Trump dropped controversial news Tuesday that he’s considering a push to end birthright citizenship for the children of immigrants.
But for all the criticism that Trump has received for his divisive rhetoric the last week — telling CNN to blame itself for being targeted with a bomb and suggesting that the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh would have been better off had it had armed security — his supporters felt like Trump is leading the country in the right direction, and that it’s Trump and his supporters who are being attacked.
“The crazy lefties want to make us afraid to show our opinion,” Jeff Augustine, dressed in a light blue colonial costume, said as he passed out palm cards urging Republicans to wear their Make America Great Again gear on “MAGA Day” this Saturday. “Don’t be afraid to express your opinions. The violent left wants to make you afraid.”
Augustine, 34, says he’s voting Republican on election day in St. Petersburg. Gilfedder will do the same.
“Trump is what I’m all about in the elections. He needs help, people that are on his team,” said Gilfedder, who said he’s not enamored with DeSantis but will support him anyway. “He’s Republican. He supports Trump and that’s enough for me.”
Some 3.5 million people had already voted early or by absentee ballot by the time Trump took the stage Wednesday night. That’s ahead of the turnout pace four years ago, and Republicans — who vote more reliably than Democrats in midterm elections even though they’re outnumbered — continued to hold an edge in turnout over Democrats.
On Friday, Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, is scheduled to appear in heavily Democratic South Florida, where the number of votes cast so far stood around 630,000. So far, in the Republican-leaning Fort Myers media market, at least 300,000 people had voted.
“We need to run up the score,” U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney told a packed house at Hertz Arena, which seats about 8,300. “Here in Southwest Florida, we are the reddest of the red.”
