Hurricane Michael: A hellish October surprise in races for Florida governor, Senate?

A hellish October surprise is looming off Florida’s Gulf Coast, threatening to upend some of the country’s most important mid-term political races with hurricane-force winds.

Less than a month from election day, Tropical Storm Michael is forecast to hit North Florida on Wednesday as a hurricane. Though the landing spot remained far from certain early Monday as the storm moved north through the Yucatán Channel, the National Hurricane Center’s latest track had Michael striking the Florida Panhandle on a path that could take it right over the state Capitol and into the center of the state’s elections.

Any landfall in Florida would have political implications, given that hurricanes can make or break a politician’s reputation and voting is already underway. But a direct pass over Tallahassee would likely have dramatic consequences for both the race for governor and U.S. Senate, which feature the Democratic mayor of the city and the Republican governor of the state, respectively. Already, the gathering storm has forced Mayor Andrew Gillum and Gov. Rick Scott to focus on the positions they currently hold rather than the ones they’re hoping to win in November.

“This storm will be life-threatening,” Scott said during a briefing Sunday evening in Tallahassee. “And extremely dangerous.”





It will, at the very least, be campaign-changing.

With the storm approaching, Scott issued a state of emergency Sunday for 26 counties and began calling mayors and sheriffs. Gillum played out his Sunday schedule, attending a South Florida fundraiser with billionaire Michael Bloomberg before flying back home. Gillum said on Twitter that he canceled events early in the week in South Florida but did not speak to the press following a late afternoon event in Pembroke Pines with Bloomberg and Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Meanwhile, his campaign said it was sending out orders to suspend TV ads from Pensacola to Gainesville, and supporters pressured GOP nominee Ron DeSantis to do the same. In particular, the Republican Party of Florida was urged to take down ads blaming Gillum for the city’s rejection of help from Florida Power & Light utility crews following Hurricane Hermine in 2016 — the source of a Gillum-Scott spat during extended power outages that affected up to 100,000 customers.

“The fabric of our state is made stronger by the way Floridians unite in these moments,” Democratic Congressman Charlie Crist, who served four years as a Republican Florida governor, tweeted Sunday. “Rather than ripping us apart with his negative campaign, Ron DeSantis should unite with the rest of Florida, take down his false attack ads, and help those facing down this coming storm.”

The facts behind the Hermine dispute are complicated. Tallahassee’s utilities director made the call not to immediately accept FPL’s offer, in part because he deemed the city to have the resources it needed to address its problems. Gillum participated in meetings coordinating the response to the storm, but as the city’s weak mayor has no official administrative duties.

Even so, Gillum is the face of the city. The situation is a good example of how volatile a hurricane can be for a politician and illustrates the baggage that already exists as Michael approaches.

With the bad blood from Hermine still simmering, Gillum and Scott got on the phone Sunday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m. to discuss preparations for Michael, with Gillum’s staff saying he reached out to the governor. Neither criticized the other following the call, although Scott made passing reference to the disputes that arose after Hermine during a press briefing Sunday evening.

“We all saw the damage that Hurricane Hermine did to the neighborhoods in its path just two years ago, and Tropical Storm Michael is forecasted to have similar impacts,” Scott said. He urged local governments to review their resources, supplies and mutual aid agreements for utility assistance, “so there is no delay in power restoration for all Floridians.”

“Two years ago, I asked for these agreements to be put in place because mutual aid agreements are critical,” he added, hinting at Hermine’s fallout. “They establish resources in advance.”

When asked about his call with Gillum, Scott said his job “is to work with everyone around the state” and that he had reached out to several sheriffs and mayors. “My expectation is everybody take the time to get prepared.”

Scott’s own hurricane nightmare — an episode during which 12 seniors died at a Hollywood nursing home that tried to call the governor on his cell phone after the power went out for days — hasn’t surfaced in his campaign against U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson. Instead, the governor’s supporters note how well the governor fared in public opinion following the hurricanes of the last two years, a more typical reaction to government executives during and following natural disasters.

As for DeSantis’ campaign, press secretary Dave Vasquez issued a statement praising Scott’s leadership during past hurricanes and saying that Panhandle campaign staff had been redirected to focus on helping their communities ahead of the storm.

“We will continue to monitor the storm and will determine how the campaign can be of the most help to those preparing for the storm and will be impacted in the coming days,” Vasquez said.

Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau reporter Elizabeth Koh reported from Tallahassee. Miami Herald political reporter David Smiley reported from South Florida.