Hurricane watches issued for parts of Florida as Tropical Storm Michael gains strength

A hurricane watch was issued for the Florida Panhandle and Florida big bend Monday morning as Tropical Storm Michael’s maximum sustained winds increased to near 70 mph.
The storm is expected to be near or at major hurricane strength when it reaches the northeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday.
On Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch from the Alabama-Florida border eastward to the Suwanee River.
A tropical storm watch was also issued from the Suwanee River to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay.
Tropical storm warnings were already in effect for the Mexican coast from Tulum to Cabo Catoche, as well as Pinar Del Rio and the Isle of Youth in Cuba.
At 5 a.m. Monday, the center of Tropical Storm Michael was moving north at a 7 mph, on track to move across the Yucatan Channel later in the day and across the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the evening.
Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Sunday for 26 counties in the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend region, said that the storm will be slow, strong and will bring a dangerous storm surge.
“This storm will be life-threatening and extremely dangerous,” he said in a briefing Sunday evening.
Michael is expected to dump 4 to 8 inches of rain on western Cuba, the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend into southern Georgia — with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches.
The Florida Keys are expected to get 2 to 4 inches of rain, and the Yucatan Peninsula could get 1 to 2 inches of rain.
Comments