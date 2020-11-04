RSVP: Florida Priorities Series | What’s next for Florida’s jobs?

Miami Herald Logo
Florida Priorities Series | What's next for Florida's jobs?

By Staff

The pandemic has had a severe impact on Florida’s economic engines. As we move into 2021, what is the outlook for key businesses such as tourism, healthcare, retail, and real estate? And perhaps most importantly, what does that mean for the workers in those industries? As jobs are curtailed or disappear, what will replace them?

We will discuss the near-future of jobs and the Florida outlook with key business leaders and top experts.

Beth Azor

President of Azor Advisory Services, Inc.

BARBARA BANKS

Virginia Haley

President of Visit Sarasota County and the immediate past chair of the Visit Florida Board of Directors

Abbey Omodunbi

Economist, The PNC Financial Services Group

Jane Wooldridge

Moderator, Business editor for the Miami Herald

