The Florida Influencer Series

Watch live: The state’s most pressing issues discussed at Florida Priorities Summit

By Miami Herald Staff

Some of Florida’s top leaders and decision-makers are gathered in Miami on Tuesday to discuss and develop solutions to critical issues facing the state, including education, environment, economy, health care and transportation.

The Florida Priorities Summit, at the University of Miami’s Donna E. Shalala Student Center, brings together Floridians committed to finding solutions to the critical policy issues facing our state for a day of live interviews, discussion of real solutions, and integrated networking opportunities.

The summit takes place between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and is being streamed live on the Miami Herald’s Facebook page.

Here is the schedule of events:

8:45 a.m.: Welcome remarks

  • Kristin Roberts, Vice President News, McClatchy

  • Aminda Marqués González, President & Publisher | Executive Editor, Miami Herald Media Company

  • Ana Lopez-Blazquez, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer, Baptist Health South Florida

  • Julio Frenk, President, University of Miami

9:00 a.m.: Influencer report

9:15 a.m.: Environment

What are the moves Florida needs to make to not stifle growth?

  • Moderator: Mike Grunwald, Senior Writer, Politico
  • Gaston Cantens, Vice President, Florida Crystals
  • Eric Eikenberg, CEO, Everglades Foundation
  • Dan Gelber, Mayor, Miami Beach
  • Julie Wraithmell, Executive Director, Florida Audubon

10:30 a.m.: Education

What does K-12 education look like in 10 years?

  • Moderator: Dave Wilson, Senior Editor, Miami Herald
  • Sen. Anitere Flores, District 39
  • Alberto Carvalho, Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools
  • Erin Caputo, Elementary School Teacher, Sunset Elementary
  • Martha Saunders, President, University of West Florida

11:15 a.m.: Economy

How does Florida keep growing as the rest of the country slows down?

  • Moderator: Tom Hudson, Vice President News and Special Correspondent, WLRN
  • Melissa Medina, President, eMerge Americas
  • Richard Florida, Visting Fellow at Florida International University, Miami Urban Future Initiative
  • Mark Vitner, Managing Director & Senior Economist, Wells Fargo

12:00 p.m.: Lunch

Creating the World We Want to See

  • Keynote: Leonard Pitts, Jr.

1:00 p.m.: Health care

Is cannabis in health care an economic boom in Florida?

  • Moderator: Amy Driscoll, Editor, Politics and Health Policy, Miami Herald
  • Ann-Marie Wong, M.D., Medical Marijuana Physician
  • Nikki Fried, Florida Agriculture Commissioner
  • Matt Ginder, Senior Counsel, Cannabis Law practice group, Greenspoon Marder

2:15 p.m.: Transportation

Does Florida need a state-wide transportation plan?

  • Moderator: Mary Ellen Klas, Miami Herald, Tallahassee Bureau Chief
  • Francis Suarez, Mayor, Miami
  • Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., District 36

3:00 p.m.: Closing remarks

