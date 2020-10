Read before you vote: Candidates and races for the Nov. 3 general election in Florida

Getty Images

Read about the major candidates, races and referendums in Miami-Dade and Miami before the Nov. 3, 2020, general election. This list will be updated frequently.

The Miami Herald has also put together a voter guide, where you can enter your address to pull up your ballot and information about many of the candidates. Subscribers can read what candidates said about their backgrounds and important issues to voters.

Representative in Congress, District 20:

Alcee Hastings (D - incumbent)

Greg Musselwhite (R)

Representative in Congress, District 22:

Ted Deutch (D - incumbent)

James Pruden

Representative in Congress, District 23:

Carla Spalding (R)

Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D - incumbent)

Jeff Olson (R, write-in)

Representative in Congress, District 24:

Lavern Spicer (R)





Frederica Wilson (D - incumbent)





Christine Alexandria Olivo (I)

Howard Knepper (R, write-in)

Hector Rivera (I, write-in)

Carlos Gimenez (R)

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D - incumbent)





Maria Elvira Salazar (R)

Donna Shalala (D - incumbent)





Frank Polo (R, write-in)

Citizenship Requirement to Vote in Florida Elections

Raising Florida’s Minimum Wage

All Voters Vote in Primary Elections for State Legislature, Governor, and Cabinet

Voter Approval of Constitutional Amendments

Limitation on Homestead Assessments

Ad Valorem Tax Discount for Spouses of Certain Deceased Veterans Who Had Permanent, Combat-Related Disabilities

State Senator, District 35:

Shevrin Jones (D)

Darien Hill (I, write-in)

State Senator, District 37:

Ileana Garcia (R)

Jose Javier Rodriguez (D - incumbent)





Alex Rodriguez (I)

State Senator, District 39:

Ana Maria Rodriguez (R)

Javier Fernandez (D)

Celso Alfonso (I)

State Representative, District 92:

Patricia Hawkins-Williams (D - incumbent)

Nancy St. Clair (Nonpartisan)

State Representative, District 93:

Linda Thompson Gonzalez (D)

Chip LaMarca (R - incumbent)

State Representative, District 96:

Christine Hunschofsky (D)

Muhammad Amin (I, write-in)

State Representative, District 101:

Vincent Parlatore (R)

Marie Woodson (D)

State Representative, District 103:

Tom Fabricio (R)

Cindy Polo (D - incumbent)

State Representative, District 104:

Robin Bartleman (D)

George Navarini (R)

State Representative, District 105:

David Borrero (R)

Maureen Porras (D)

State Representative, District 110:

Alex Rizo (R)

Annette Collazo (D)

State Representative, District 111:

Bryan Avila (R - incumbent)

Ross Hancock (D)

State Representative, District 112:

Bruno Barreiro (R)

Nick Duran (D -incumbent)

State Representative, District 114:

Demi Busatta Cabrera (R)

Jean-Pierre Bado (D)

Vance Aloupis (R - incumbent)

Franccesca Cesti-Browne (D)

State Representative, District 116:

Daniel Anthony Perez (R - incumbent)

Bob Lynch (D)

Manuel Rodriguez (I, write-in)

State Representative, District 118:

Anthony Rodriguez (R - incumbent)

Ricky Junquera (D)

State Representative, District 119:

Juan Fernandez-Barquin (R - incumbent)

Imtiaz Ahmad Mohammad (D)

State Representative, District 120:

Jim Moody (R)

Clint Barras (D)

Miami-Dade County Commissioner, District 3:

Keon Hardemon

Gepsie Metellus

Miami-Dade County Commissioner, District 5:

Renier Diaz de la Portilla

Eileen Higgins

Miami-Dade County Commissioner, District 7:

Cindy Lerner

Raquel Regalado

Kionne McGhee

Elvis Maldonado

Miami-Dade Mayor:

Steve Bovo

Daniella Levine Cava

Miami-Dade School Board, District 3:

Lucia Baez-Geller

Russ Rywell

Miami-Dade School Board, District 5:

Christi Fraga

Mara Zapata

Miami-Dade School Board, District 9:

Dennis C. Moss

Luisa Santos

Home Rule Charter Amendment Establishing Independent Inspector General

Charter Amendment Regarding Elections to Fill Mayor or Commission Vacancies During Primary and General Elections

Nonpartisan Election of County Sheriff, Property Appraiser, Tax Collector and Supervisor of Elections

Miami-Dade municipal races:

Miami-Dade ballot measures:

Aventura

Biscayne Park

Bal Harbor Village

Cutler Bay

Doral

Key Biscayne

Miami Beach

Miami Lakes

North Miami Beach

Opa-locka

Palmetto Bay

Pinecrest

South Miami

Sunny Isles

Surfside

Broward municipal races: