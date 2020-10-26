‘Ready to shatter glass ceilings.’ Hillary Clinton backs Levine Cava for Miami-Dade mayor

Former U.S. Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Monday endorsed Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade County mayor.

Levine Cava, a Democrat, is facing Republican Esteban “Steve” Bovo Jr. in the nonpartisan mayoral race between the two county commissioners. Clinton’s endorsement comes about a week before Election Day, Nov. 3. Polls are open for early voting, which ends on Nov. 1.

“Local leadership is critical to moving our country forward. That’s why I’m proud to support @VoteDaniella for Miami-Dade Mayor,” Clinton wrote on Twitter. “She is prepared, she is qualified, and she is ready to shatter glass ceilings as the county’s first woman mayor.”

Local leadership is critical to moving our country forward. That’s why I’m proud to support @VoteDaniella for Miami-Dade Mayor.



She is prepared, she is qualified, and she is ready to shatter glass ceilings as the county’s first woman mayor. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2020

Levine Cava is Clinton’s second endorsement in Miami-Dade politics. The former U.S. senator and secretary of state also endorsed Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin and founder of the Trayvon Martin Foundation, during her bid for the District 1 seat in the Miami-Dade County Commission. In August, Fulton lost to Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert.

Politics & Policy in the Sunshine State Our weekly newsletter looks at the issues and ideas emerging from the Florida Capitol. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Her second Miami-Dade endorsement for 2020 after @SybrinaFulton https://t.co/1mQayyg9W1 — Doug Hanks (@doug_hanks) October 26, 2020

Who has endorsed Levine Cava and Bovo for Miami-Dade County mayor?

Levine Cava and Bovo have collected endorsements from well-known Florida officials in their respective parties. Supporters listed on Levine Cava’s website include Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, State Sen. Annette Taddeo, U.S. Reps. Donna Shalala, Frederica Wilson and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Supporters listed on Bovo’s website include U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, former Congressmen Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and Lincoln Diaz-Balart.

Whoever wins the mayor race will be the successor to current Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez. He is running for Florida’s 26th Congressional District seat against first-term incumbent Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER